Yeh Jo India Hai Na: Why Did We Let Fake News About Kerala Blasts Fuel Hatred?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here it is a complete mystery why we keep falling for fake news! Why are we such repeat suckers for misinformation? Why do disinformation campaigns flourish here?

We are not short of information. If anything, most Indians receive a lot of it.

And now, the availability of news and other information on video, on the simplest of mobile phones, at very low data rates, has ensured that illiteracy and poverty are receding as hurdles for us Indians to access information.

It would follow that as rational people, getting news from multiple sources would help us compare, evaluate, and sift out the truth from the lies, sift out the rumour, and sift out the malicious lies.