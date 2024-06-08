‘No Consent’ Posts Do Not Prohibit Meta From Using Content To Train AI Models

How did we find out?: We looked for information relevant to the viral claim on Facebook's Help Centre, using the terms 'artificial intelligence and privacy' as a keyword.
This led us to a page related to generative AI and privacy, titled "How Meta uses information for generative AI models and features."
Under a section regarding the source of information for training models, the platform said that it uses publicly available information, including information shared on Meta's products or services.
"This information could be things such as posts or photos and their captions," the page said, clarifying that it did not include "private messages with friends and family."
Elaborating on users' privacy on the same page, it mentioned that in some regions, Meta relies on "adequate legal basis to collect and process data."
It added that users have "rights related to how [your] information is used for AI at Meta," providing a link to a support page for 'Data Subject Rights.'
It showed us a review form which allowed users to submit requests to access, download, correct, or delete personal information, or express "concern" about personal information.
However, there was no option to completely opt out of, or give consent for data usage for AI model training.
When we looked for reports related to this, we came across one by Mashable, which corroborated our findings.
The report clearly mentioned that the only sure-shot way to "truly cut off your data from Meta is to delete your accounts."
It also added that while there was no way to completely withdraw consent, there were various way to limit what information Meta could use.
These methods included the content review form we explored earlier in this report, along with another method of limiting activity on Meta's platforms.
When a fact-checking organisation named 'VERIFY' reached out to Meta, a spokesperson said that the company has "shared details about the kinds of information we use to build and improve AI experiences – which includes public posts from Instagram and Facebook – consistent with our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service."
Conclusion: Posting about not allowing Meta to use your posts and content to train its AI models does not effectively prohibit the company from doing so.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)