Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Mosques Being Destroyed in Meerut? No!

A video showing a group of people climbing atop buildings and vandalising them while brutally assaulted a person is being widely shared on social media as one from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The claim: The video is being shared with text claiming, "In Meerut city, 6 mosques belonging to Muslims were demolished, and #UttarPradesh CM @myogiadityanath allegedly committed blasphemy, after which the situation became tense. 52 Muslim houses were set on fire,& #Muslims were reportedly burned alive. (sic)"