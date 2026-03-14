Allahabad High Court Rebukes Sambhal Officials Over Namaz Restrictions

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the Uttar Pradesh administration’s decision to restrict the number of worshippers offering namaz at a mosque in Sambhal district during Ramzan.

The court stated that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state and directed that if the Superintendent of Police or District Collector feels unable to enforce the rule of law, they should resign or seek transfer. The matter was listed for further hearing on 16 March 2026.