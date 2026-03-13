AI-Generated Clip of MEA Spokesperson Warning Iran Shared as Real Video

A video of Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaswal speaking at the weekly media briefing is being shared on social media.
What does he say: In the video, Randhir Jaiswal appears to stand with Israel and threatens Iran with consequences if they target commercial ships coming to India. Here's what he said,
"There should be no doubt that India will first confirm that Iran is involved in doing such attacks and if confirmed, Iran will get a reply harsher than Pakistan. India does not endorse terrorism and Iran will not be spared for any act of aggression towards India."
Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of Randhir Jaiswal at the media briefing.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a keyword search, and we did not find any reports or videos of Jaiswal issuing a warning against Iran.
This led us to run the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.
PTI's Clarification: The MEA's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification regarding the viral video, calling it a deepfake.
Conclusion: The viral clip is AI-generated, and Randhir Jaiswal has made no such statements.
