Old Satirical Piece About McDonald’s Selling Human Meat Being Shared as Real

A screenshot of an article which claims that fast food chain company McDonald's using human meat in their food is going viral on the internet.
(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.) We also received a query about the viral claim on our WhatsApp tipline.
Are these claims true?: No, the viral claim is false and originates from a satirical website called Huzlers. McDonald's has also clarified that they do not use human meat in their burgers.
How did we find out?: A keyword search led us to a report published in The Independent.
It carried the same text as seen in the viral screenshot and said that the claims are false and that they originated from a fake news website called Huzlers.
We could not access the original website so with the help of Wayback Machine - a digital archiving website - we found a similar article published by Huzlers on their website.
It mentioned that human meat was found in an Oklahoma McDonald's meat factory along with several other factories belonging to the company.
On checking the 'About Us' section, we found that the website is a "satirical and fictional entertainment blog."
What does McDonald's website say?: According to the website's 'your right to know' section, the company said that they do not use human meat in their burgers.
Further, we found a tweet response by the company where they denied using human meat.
Conclusion: A satirical piece talking about fast food chain company McDonald's selling human meat in their burgers is going viral on the internet.
