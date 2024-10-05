This Video of Manmohan Singh Promoting an Investment Platform Is a Deepfake!

A video purportedly showing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh talking about an investment a platform that uses “AI based analyses to predict market trends for success rate" is going viral online.
In the video, Singh also purportedly says that this application benefited several volunteers who earned Rs 75,000 per day.
Who shared this?: A Facebook page named 'CLUB CINTA' shared this video. The same account also shared another deepfake video showing Gautam Adani purportedly talking about the same investment scheme.
But this is a deepfake video: Several AI-detection tools concluded this video has audio and video manipulation.
No such application has been officially launched or promoted by Singh.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that Singh's jaw was moving very unnaturally which indicated manipulation.
After conducting a reverse image search on some of the viral video's keyframes, we came across the original video shared by Indian National Congress' official YouTube account.
This was shared on 1 September 2019 and does not show Singh talking about any investment platform.
Singh is speaking about the state of the economy and GDP growth rate.
What did the AI-detection tools say?: TrueMedia's AI detection tool detected a substantial amount of audio manipulation in the viral video.
The analysis also returned with 100% confidence in audio manipulation which means Singh's original video was cloned with a AI voice.
Conclusion: A deepfake video of Manmohan Singh promoting an investment application is going viral as real.
