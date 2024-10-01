This Video of Gautam Adani Promoting Promoting Investment Platform Is Deepfake

A video purportedly showing businessman Gautam Adani talking about an investment a platform that uses “AI based analyses to predict market trends" for success rate is going viral online.
In the video, Adani also purportedly says that this application benefited several volunteers who earned Rs 5,800,000 per week.
But this is a deepfake video: Several AI-detection tools concluded this video has audio and video manipulation.
No such application has been officially launched or promoted by Adani.
How did we find out the truth?: The claim also carries a website 'India Today' but it directs the user to a different hoax website.
It is advised for the viewers to not open such links.
We noticed that his jaw was moving very unnaturally which indicated manipulation.
We also noticed that at 1:08 timestamp, he identifies himself as Manhoman Singh.
What did the AI-detection tools say?: We shared the video with ConTrails AI, a Bangalore-based startup, that has its own AI tools for detection of audio and video spoofs, for an analysis of the audio part of the claim.
Their analysis stated that the video frames of this viral clip appear to have lip-synced AI manipulation.
Their tool generated a report and concluded that both the video and audio are manipulated in this clip.
It also generated a graph which consistently showed values specifically indicating audio manipulation.
TrueMedia's AI detection tool also detected a substantial amount of audio manipulation in the viral video.
The analysis returned with 100% confidence is audio manipulation.
Where's the original video from?: After conducting a reverse image search on some of the viral video's keyframes, we came across the original video shared by Adani Group on X (formerly Twitter).
This was shared on 2 February 2023 and the audio did not match with the audio added on the deepfake version.
In this original video, he discusses a Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO) that his firm called off in February 2023.
Conclusion: A deepfake video of Gautam Adani promoting an investment application is going viral as real.
