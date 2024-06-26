Old Image of Man Dressed as Adolf Hitler Falsely Linked to Euro 2024 Tournament

An image of a man dressed as Adolf Hitler is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows a recent visual captured in Germany.
What have users said?: While some have shared it as a recent incident from Germany, others have insinuated that the image showed a fan dressed a Hitler during the ongoing Euro 2024 tournament.
What are the facts?: The image could be traced back to at least October 2022 and reportedly shows a man dressed as Hitler to celebrate Halloween in Wisconsin, United States.
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to the same image uploaded on an X handle named 'StopAntisemitism'.
The post was published on 30 October 2022.
Its caption said, "We are nauseated to see a man has dressed up as Adolf Hitler to celebrate Halloween at the U. Wisconsin Madison. With antisemitic incidents on the rise at both this particular school and across the country, this costume was meant to do one thing, and one thing only - spread hate."
News reports: A report published in Wisconsin State Journal said that the man who was seen wearing a Hitler costume was fired from his job at the Madison Children's Museum.
The organisation termed the costume as "completely unacceptable" and said that it ran counter to everything that the museum believes.
The museum, in its statement, added that the man believed his costume to be mocking Hitler.
A report in Daily Star added that Madison police officers spoke to the man about his conduct.
It further mentioned about another person dressing in a Nazi outfit for the Halloween.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old image of a man dressed as Adolf Hitler is being falsely linked to the Euro 2024 tournament.
