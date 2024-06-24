No, Ronaldo Didn’t Defy Rule of Wearing ‘One Love’ Bands During UEFA Euro 2020

An image of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is being shared to claim that he was the only captain to not wear 'One Love' bands during the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Euro 2020 tournament.

What do viral posts say?: The viral post carried text that said, "At Euro 2020, UEFA (European Football Association) ordered all team captains to wear "OneLove" bands. The band was used as a symbol of LGBTQ. But, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was the only European captain who did not wear the band."