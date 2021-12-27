Man Collapsed While Charging His Phone? No, Video is Scripted

In the past couple of weeks, we have come across various profiles and debunked several such videos which were created for 'educational' or 'awareness' purpose.

Most of these videos are in the format of a CCTV footage, similar to the one seen here.

One such profile on Facebook is that of 'Sanjjanaa Galrani', who identifies herself as an actor and mentions that she "shares videos and scripted dramas to create awareness".

We went through her profile to look for a longer version of this video to check if it carried a disclaimer. Although we couldn't find one, but we found several other videos which helps us prove that even this video is a part of the same 'awareness' video series.