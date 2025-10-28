Did LT General Rajiv Ghai Talk About BJP and 'Hindutva' Politics? No, It’s AI!

A video purportedly showing Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai talking at an event is being shared on social media.

What did he say?: In the video, Lt Gen Ghai allegedly spoke about about religious polarisation, combat effectiveness, and morale.

“As a senior officer who has devoted decades to the service of this uniform, I say this with deep concern. The growing influence of saffron politics is corroding the core values of the Indian army. Our strength has always been rooted in discipline, unity and constitutional duty, not in religious polarisation.."

The claim: The post is being shared by X (formerly Twitter) user '@Baba_Thoka', to claim that Lt Gen Ghai "slams #BJP & #NarendraModi’s politics, warns that any saffronization or politicization of the Indian Armed Forces will destroy morale (sic)," going on to say that they would "resist all attempts to make the Indian Army subservient to Hindutva.”