Cross-Voting, 'Betrayal': Decoding Maths Behind BJP's Rajya Sabha Victory in J&K

Oberoi, on the other hand, won the third seat by polling 31 votes, which suggests that one extra vote had been polled in his favour than was required.

Of the 59 supporters that were purportedly on NC’s side—58 of which had faithfully polled for the NC candidate for the first seat, and 30 of which helped Oberoi win in the third—the party still had 29 unused numbers. That is one more than the BJP’s 28.

"But they got 21 votes (on the lost seat) with the loss of seven. Of these, four went to the BJP, two got rejected because of incorrect marking, and one wasted by being polled in favour of Oberoi who ended up with 31 though he needed only 30 to win," Zafar Choudhary, veteran journalist and author from Jammu, tells The Quint.