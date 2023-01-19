2014 Video From Russia Falsely Linked to Recent Helicopter Crash in Kyiv
The video dates back to 4 September 2014 and shows a helicopter crash at Gelendzhik Airport in Krasnodar, Russia.
A video showing a helicopter going up in a cloud of smoke and flames after landing is being shared on social media.
The claim: Users are sharing the 17-seconds long clip linking it to the helicopter which crashed in Kyiv, Ukraine on 18 January.
The aircraft crashed near a residential building and a kindergarten in a town called Brovary, claiming 18 lives. One of the deceased was Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)
But..?: The video has been on the internet since September 2014 and is not related to the crash in Kyiv.
It reportedly shows an Mi-8 helicopter, operated by PANH airlines, crash landing at Gelendzhik Airport in Krasnodar, Russia.
How did we found out?: Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into multiple keyframes.
A reverse image search on one of them led us a to website with the video, which mentioned that it showed a video from Russia and was published eight years ago.
Taking a cue from this, we ran an advanced keyword search on Google and filtered our results by date.
This took us a video on YouTube published on 5 September 2014. The description mentioned that it showed an Mi-8 helicopter crashing at Gelendzhik Airport in Russia.
Next, we used keywords in Russian to look for news reports about the event.
A report by NTV Russia carried visuals and details about an Mi-8 helicopter crashing during an airshow at Gelendzhik Airport in Russia's Krasnodar on 4 September 2014.
It mentioned that two people, including one of the pilots, were killed after the crash.
We also found report of the incident on the Interstate Aviation Committee's website, which is a group of 12 countries including Russia, overseeing civil aviation between member nations.
What happened in Kyiv?: Eighteen people, including Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy died after a helicopter crashed next to a residential building in Kyiv's Brovary suburb.
One child was killed and several other children were injured as a result of the crash.
Conclusion: The video is eight years old and shows a helicopter crashing during an airshow at Gelendzhik Airport in Russia.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Helicopter Crash Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.