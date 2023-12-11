Join Us On:
Fact-Check: 2014 Image From Korea Falsely Shared as Bombs Sent By US to Israel

This image dates back to 2014 and is from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: 2014 Image From Korea Falsely Shared as Bombs Sent By US to Israel
An image showing several bombs is going viral to claim that it shows arms sent by the USA to Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

An archive of this reel can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image dates back to 2014 and is from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on the viral image, we came across on old image shared by an image stock website, Alamy.

  • It matched with the viral image and was shared on 23 October 2014.

  • The caption said that it shows more than 80 Blu-109 and Mark-84 bombs at the Wolf Pack Munitions Storage Area, Kunsan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.

The image can be seen here.

(Source: Alamy/Screenshot)

Comparison between the viral image and the old image: We compared the viral image with the old image found on Alamy and noticed similarities.

Comparison between the viral image and the old image.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An old image from the Republic of Korea is going viral to claim that it shows bombs sent to Israel by the USA.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

Topics:  Korea   Fact Check   Israel-Palestine 

