Fact-Check: 2014 Image From Korea Falsely Shared as Bombs Sent By US to Israel

An image showing several bombs is going viral to claim that it shows arms sent by the USA to Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on the viral image, we came across on old image shared by an image stock website, Alamy.
It matched with the viral image and was shared on 23 October 2014.
The caption said that it shows more than 80 Blu-109 and Mark-84 bombs at the Wolf Pack Munitions Storage Area, Kunsan Air Base in the Republic of Korea.
Comparison between the viral image and the old image: We compared the viral image with the old image found on Alamy and noticed similarities.
Conclusion: An old image from the Republic of Korea is going viral to claim that it shows bombs sent to Israel by the USA.
