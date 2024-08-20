How Instagram's 'Add Yours' Templates Fueled Misinformation About RG Kar Case

A few months later, in August, we noticed increased use of the same Instagram feature, but this time it was used for the wrong reasons – for spreading mis- and disinformation.

In the wee hours of 9 August, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Her body was found in the morning in the seminar hall of the pulmonology department where she had allegedly gone to take a quick nap during her 36-hour shift.