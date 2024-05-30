Another Horrible Day on the Internet: Celebs Sharing 'All Eyes on Rafah' Trolled

But the voracity and aggression with which this rhetoric is peddled would have you believe that there are receipts and passbooks as evidence piling up.

As you continue to scroll through social media, you will also come across a lot of misinformation and fake information. To give you a small preview, one comments I frequently came across claims that ‘Palestine voted against India in the UN’.

A simple Google search would tell you that Palestine has been a non-member observer state of the United Nations Assembly since November 2012. Even with the recent UN General Assembly vote that grants new ‘rights and privileges’ to Palestine, that status remains unchained. To quote the Associated Press verbatim, Palestine still doesn’t have the “right to vote in the General Assembly or any of its conferences”.

Ironically, a lot of trolls’ comments ask the original posters to read up on the history and ‘check facts’.