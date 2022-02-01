2020 Video of 'Khan Sir' Falsely Linked to RRB-NTPC Protests in UP, Bihar
The video is from 2020 when Khan sir from Patna had criticised the government over unemployment.
A video of popular YouTuber and head of GS Research Centre coaching known as Khan sir is being shared on social media claiming that he instigated the protests in Bihar over the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) examination 2021.
This comes in the backdrop of the protest against the Railway Recruitment Board's (RRB) two-exam policy following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Khan sir for 'instigating' the students.
However, we found that the video is from 2020 when he had taken a dig at the government over the unemployment situation in the country.
CLAIM
The 33-second video shared by a Twitter user has over 47,000 views at the time of writing this article. The claim in Hindi read, "भाई आप लोगों से हाथ जोड़ कर विनती है कि ये वीडियो शेयर नहीं करें... इस वीडियो के आधार पर सरकार हम सब के प्रिय खान सर पर UAPA और NSA की धारा लगा सकती है... और खान सर को देशद्रोही भी बना देगी..."
(Translation: I request everyone to share this video. On this video's basis, the government can invoke Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the National Security Act (NSA) against our dear Khan sir. This will even make him a traitor.)
In the viral video, he can be heard saying that due to the COVID-19 times, the youth are not taking to the streets, but if this situation continues, youth will hit the streets. A time will come when there will be revolution, a revolt by the youth, so don't instigate the youth, Khan sir adds.
WHAT WE FOUND
We extracted several keyframes from the video with the help of InVid, a video verification tool, and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Yandex image search result led us to a YouTube video uploaded by a user on 1 September 2020.
Taking cue from here, we looked at the official YouTube channel of the YouTuber named Khan GS research centre. The channel that was started in 2019 has 14.5 million subscribers.
We searched the video on the channel and found the video posted on the channel on 31 August 2020. You can hear the viral part from 13:05 mins-13:37 mins.
In the video, he criticises the government over delay and uncertainties in railway examinations. He also talks in the video about paper leaks in the railways examinations and unemployment situation in the country.
It must be noted that on 27 January, Khan sir released a video asking railway job aspirants not to take part in any protests on 28 January, saying that all their demands have been accepted. The video has over 4.7 million views.
WHAT WAS THE 2020 GOVT JOB ASPIRANTS' PROTEST ABOUT?
We also looked for news report about the incident and a report by The Print on 2 September 2020.
At that time, the hashtag #speakupforSSCRaliwaystudents was trending on Twitter.
The report read that government job aspirants had protested over the delay in declaration of results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination and recruitment notification, and also the delay in issuance of admit card for the Railway Recruitment Board’s Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) recruitment test.
Clearly, a video from 2020 is being shared now in the backdrop of the Railways job aspirants' protest in Bihar.
