Clip of Kejriwal at Koli Event Falsely Shared as One of Him Praising Viral Kohli

A video of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal speaking on a stage is being shared on social media to claim that he praised cricketer Virat Kohli.

What does he say?: In the video, Kejriwal calls the children of the Koli community "talented, hardworking, and patriotic," going on to refer to a cricketer "who is making India known across the world."