Video of UK PM Keir Starmer Visiting a Temple Shared With Misleading Claim

A video of the new prime minister of UK PM Keir Starmer visiting a Hindu temple and participating in customs has gone viral on social media, where users are claiming that he "started his innings" by visiting London's Akshardham temple after being elected to power.
How did we find out?: We ran a social media search using the keywords 'Keir Starmer Temple visit' across platforms.
This led us to a post by Labour Party leader Primesh Patel, shared on 29 June, which showed visuals which were similar to the claim.
On Starmer's official X account, we came across a video of his temple visit, shared on the same day.
This video resembled the video in the claim, and was shared with the caption, "My Labour Party will always be committed to building a Britain where all faith communities are safe and respected."
He had also shared photographs of him visiting the Swaminarayan Temple in Kingsbury, London in another post shared on the same day.
We noticed some similarities between these images and the viral video.
One can see similar scenes, from a different angle, in both visuals.
Conclusion: A video of UK PM Keir Starmer has gone viral with the false claim that he visited a Hindu temple after being elected as prime minister.
