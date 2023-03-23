This Is Not a Photo of a Building Damaged After the Recent Earthquake in Kashmir
The photo is from Turkey, which experienced strong earthquakes on 6 February.
Social media users shared a photo of a damaged building claiming that it showed a structure in Kashmir that was destroyed after a recent earthquake which hit parts of northern India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan on 21 March.
The claim further states that three people were killed as a result of the collapse.
Is it true?: No.
The viral photo shows a building that collapsed in Turkey's Kahramanmaras after an earthquake hit the country on 6 February.
Kupwara police's verified Twitter account rubbished the claim about three people being killed as result of the earthquake, dubbing it "fake."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo which led us to the same photo on Getty Images.
The photo's caption mentioned that it showed a building which was damaged in Kahramanmaras, Turkey after an earthquake on 6 February.
Getty Images credited the photo to one Firat Ozdemir and Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency.
Taking a cue from this, we used relevant keywords on Anadolu Agency's website to look for the photo, where we came across a report published on 6 February.
It carried the viral photo and mentioned that Kahramanmaras was hit by earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude.
Three deaths in Kashmir?: Syed Junaid Hashmi, a local journalist from Jammu and Kashmir told Quint Hindi that there were no reports of any deaths related to the recent earthquake.
Kupwara Police, too, called the claim "fake."
Conclusion: A photo from Turkey was shared to falsely claim that three people were killed in Kashmir after the recent earthquake on 21 March.
