Turkish Football Fans Shower Pitch With Toys for Kids Affected by the Earthquake
The soul-stirring incident took place in a game between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at the Vodafone Park.
Fans of the Turkish football clubs, Besiktas and Antalyaspor showered thousands of plush toys on the pitch during a match on Sunday, 26 February, in a gesture of showing solidarity with the children affected by the devastating earthquake.
Sunday's match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Istanbul's Vodafone Park was paused at 4 minutes and 17 seconds after the kick-off in memory of the earthquake which struck Turkiye's Southern region three weeks ago, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.
Fans threw thousands of plush toys and scarves to express their support for the many children whose lives have been affected by the devastating earthquake. Players and staff rushed onto the pitch to collect them.
The toys will be sent to children affected by a strong 7.7 earthquake, which hit Turkey, centred in the Pazarcik district, on 6 February. At least 44,374 people died in two strong earthquakes that shook southern Turkiye on February 6, said a report.
Ghanaian Footballer Lost His Life To Earthquake
Earlier this month, 31-year-old Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu tragically lost his life to the earthquake. The former Chelsea and Newcastle United player was playing for Hatayspor at the time.
His agent, Nana Sechere wrote after the incident "My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."
