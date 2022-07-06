LPG Price Hiked by Rs 50, Rates Up by Rs 244 in One Year

Cooking gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), price on Wednesday, 6 July, was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May on firming international energy prices.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 1,003 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Common households pay non-subsidised rates for the cooking gas they buy, after the government restricted subsidies to just poor beneficiaries who got connections under the Ujjwala scheme.