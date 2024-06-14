ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Former Congress MLA Misidentified as CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

The claim misidentifies Congress MLA posing with Gandhi family as the CISF constable who slapped Ranaut.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A photo showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posing for a photograph with a woman is going viral on social media.

The users sharing this are claiming that the woman with the Gandhi family is Kulwinder Kaur, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who reportedly slapped Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.

The claim misidentifies Congress MLA posing with Gandhi family as the CISF constable who slapped Ranaut.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

So who is she?: The image shows former Congress MLA, Divya Mahipal Maderna, from Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We then ran the viral photo on Google's reverse image search which led us to a photo on Instagram shared on 14 February by Divya Mahipal Maderna.

  • Maderna is member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was elected as MLA of the Osian constituency from Rajasthan 2018 elections.

  • The image matched with the viral one.

  • She also shared this on her official Facebook page.

We also compared photos of Maderna and Kulwinder Kaur and noticed that they don't look similar.

The claim misidentifies Congress MLA posing with Gandhi family as the CISF constable who slapped Ranaut.

Comparison between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Maderna also took to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook to call out this viral claim as "fake news spread by BJP IT Cell".

0

Conclusion: A photo of former Congress MLA posing with the Gandhi family is going viral to claim that it shows them with the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Kangana Ranaut   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×