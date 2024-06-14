Former Congress MLA Misidentified as CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut

A photo showing Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posing for a photograph with a woman is going viral on social media.
The users sharing this are claiming that the woman with the Gandhi family is Kulwinder Kaur, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who reportedly slapped Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.
How did we find out the truth?: We then ran the viral photo on Google's reverse image search which led us to a photo on Instagram shared on 14 February by Divya Mahipal Maderna.
Maderna is member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was elected as MLA of the Osian constituency from Rajasthan 2018 elections.
The image matched with the viral one.
She also shared this on her official Facebook page.
We also compared photos of Maderna and Kulwinder Kaur and noticed that they don't look similar.
Conclusion: A photo of former Congress MLA posing with the Gandhi family is going viral to claim that it shows them with the CISF constable who slapped Kangana Ranaut.
