Election Result 2024: Congress Won 46% Seats Where Priyanka Gandhi Campaigned

Even as the Narendra Modi-led NDA is set to form the government for a third consecutive term, it is the Congress which has stolen the thunder with an resounding comeback in many states across India.

In the run up to the elections, the Congress' star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi was seen criss-crossing through the country in order to turn the odds in the Congress' favour.

According to reports, Priyanka clocked 108 public meetings and roadshows, more than 100 media bytes, one television interview and five print interviews spanning 55 days ahead of Lok Sabha elections. She campaigned in 16 states and one Union Territory, focussing her speeches on targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countering the BJP's narrative and discussing the Congress manifesto.

On an average, she conducted two rallies/roadshows daily and led a vigorous campaign in Amethi and Rae Bareli -- two crucial seats for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Quint dives deep to identify if Priyanka's campaigns translated to a favourable outcome for the Congress on the corresponding seats. We relied on videos uploaded on her YouTube channel as well as newspaper reports to list 46 seats that she campaigned in. Out of these, the Congress won in 20. Here is the state-wise breakup: