Edited Video Shared to Claim Rahul Gandhi Was Watching PM Modi Take Oath

The original video does not show anything playing on the screen.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Hindi Female

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting inside a car with a clip from the recent oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government where Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister playing on a screen is being shared on social media platforms.

The original video does not show anything playing on the screen.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 956.5K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false as the clip is edited.

  • The original video does not show anything playing on the screen.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the screenshots of the viral clip and came across a post on Instagram by a Mabasithinc from 18 April.

  • No video or clips could be seen on the TV screen in Gandhi's car in the clip.

  • We then looked for the video on Gandhi's social media platforms and found it on his official Instagram page. It was posted on 17 April.

  • Gandhi captioned it, "Thinking about India, in search of India!"

  • This video is before the first phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections which took place on 19 April.

  • The oath taking ceremony for the NDA-led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held on 9 June. Hence, the clip of PM Modi on stage, taking his oath has been added to Gandhi's video.

Conclusion: An edited clip of Gandhi is being shared to falsely claim that he watched PM Modi's oath ceremony.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Rahul Gandhi   Webqoof 

