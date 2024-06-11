Edited Video Shared to Claim Rahul Gandhi Was Watching PM Modi Take Oath

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting inside a car with a clip from the recent oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government where Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister playing on a screen is being shared on social media platforms.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the screenshots of the viral clip and came across a post on Instagram by a Mabasithinc from 18 April.
No video or clips could be seen on the TV screen in Gandhi's car in the clip.
We then looked for the video on Gandhi's social media platforms and found it on his official Instagram page. It was posted on 17 April.
Gandhi captioned it, "Thinking about India, in search of India!"
This video is before the first phase of polling of the Lok Sabha elections which took place on .
The oath taking ceremony for the NDA-led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held on . Hence, the clip of PM Modi on stage, taking his oath has been added to Gandhi's video.
Conclusion: An edited clip of Gandhi is being shared to falsely claim that he watched PM Modi's oath ceremony.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)