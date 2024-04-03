Kangana Ranaut Falsely Claims She Got Ticket Due to Women’s Reservation Bill

“People raised questions…why don’t we implement it immediately? Why form a delimitation commission? Why 2026? I want to respond to each of these questions one-by-one,” Shah asked.

He explained the formation of a delimitation commission, and how it was made up of members such as retired Supreme Court judges, representatives of the Election Commission and various political parties, among others. Shah said that the commission is formed “by appointment, but is a quasi-judicial proceeding.”

Shah mentioned that it was important for the delimitation commission to identify constituencies for reservation, so as to ensure transparency and non-partisanship.

“Now, if we have to reserve a third of the seats, then who will decide on those seats? When people question why don’t we implement it immediately, should we? Then if Wayanad gets reserved, what will you do? You will accuse us of being political. If Owaisi sahab’s Hyderabad gets reserved, you will say that it is a political reservation," he asked, while mentioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's constituency in Kerala.

He went on to ask why people had built narratives against the Bill, asking people to not support it on social media.