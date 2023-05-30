Rahul Gandhi in US: Meet Frank Islam Who's Invited the Leader to His DC Home

A few minutes' drive from Washington DC lies Norton Manor, the much-gawked-at mansion of a prominent Indian American, Frank Islam, and his American wife Debbie Driesman.

Among the wealthiest cities in the country, Potomac in Maryland allows its many national and international star residents the luxury of privacy. Dubbed as the ‘pride of Potomac’, this sprawling white home has seen many US Presidents and corporate leaders, with the couple raising funds for Democratic candidates over the years.

This week, the duo is all set to host senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an evening.

Islam, who keeps a keen eye on American and Indian politics and society, says he decided to host Gandhi, having followed his recent 4,000-km-long cross-country march Bharat Jodo Yatra, from afar.