'Internal Harmony for External Security': Rahul & Rajan on Bharat Jodo Yatra

What did they discuss? Speaking on the state of businesses, Rajan in the 1.11-minute long clip shared by Gandhi said that all businesses are good, but what affects the economy is monopoly.

"There has to be certainty in policy. One day you say you cannot export, another day you say you can," Rajan said.

"In India, one person is allowed to take a loan of Rs 2 lakh crore, but the smaller businessmen are ignored," Gandhi responded, adding that "there are two Indias' – one is of the poor and the farmers and another is of 10-15 rich businessmen."