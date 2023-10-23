Old Video Shared as Recent Protests by Jews Against Israel in New York

A video which shows a huge crowd gathered on the streets is going viral with a claim that it shows thousands of Jews recently protesting against Israel in New York, United States.
The claim comes amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
The video had more than 21,000 views on the platform at the time of writing this report.
Are these claims true?: No, the viral video could be traced back to at least 2014 and is not recent.
According to reports, thousands of ultra-orthodox Jews gathered in Lower Manhattan and protested against Israel's proposal to include strictly religious citizens in its military draft.
What led us to the truth?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video led us to an article carrying a similar visual uploaded on a website called 'Crown Heights Info'.
The article was published in March 2014, and its headline said, "Tens of Thousands Protest IDF Draft in Manhattan."
Taking this as a hint, we performed a keyword search on YouTube and came across a longer version of the viral video uploaded on a channel named 'gifterphotos'.
It was uploaded on 10 March 2014 and was titled, "50,000 Jews United In Prayer For The Abolishment Of The Israeli Military Draft."
At around the 1:48 timestamp, one can see similar visuals as the viral video.
News reports: A report published in The New York Times said that thousands of ultra-orthodox gathered to protest Israel's proposal to include strictly religious citizens in its military draft.
The protest showed people gathered in Lower Manhattan and playing Hebrew prayers over loudspeakers.
The bill had reportedly created a rift between Israel's secular majority and its religious minority.
Conclusion: The video showing thousands of people gathered on the streets in New York dates back to 2014 and is not related to the recent ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
