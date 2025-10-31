Did Jemimah Rodrigues Say Team Got a Call From Kohli & Sharma Before Match? No!

A purported statement made by Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues going viral on social media platforms following the teams' victory against the Australian team in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup.
What were the remarks?: The statement read, "We got a call from Rohit bhai and Kohli bhai before the match, Everyone muted Kohli bhai except Smriti (sic)."
What's the truth?: There is no available evidence yet to support the claim that Rodrigues indeed made that comment before the match against Australia.
What led us to the truth?: We went through both the post-match interview and the press conference videos, where Rodrigues could be seen interacting and answering questions.
In these clips, the player opened up about her anxiety and talked about how it has been a difficult month for her.
She mentioned that it was not about her runs but about India winning the match and qualifying for the finals of the World Cup tournament.
However, we did not find Rodrigues mentioning Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in these interactions.
No news reports: Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports, which carried such a statement where Rodrigues talked about receiving calls from Kohli and Sharma before the match against Australia.
Conclusion: It is evident that the statement is fabricated and was not actually made by Rodrigues.
