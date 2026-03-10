How Israel-Iran War Narrowed Sunni-Shia Divide Among Indian Muslims

The Shia–Sunni divide traces its origins to early Islamic history following the death of the Prophet Muhammad in 632 CE, when disagreements emerged over leadership of the Muslim community. Over centuries those disagreements evolved into distinct theological traditions, with different schools of jurisprudence and ritual practices.

Yet the divide has not always defined political solidarities. There have been moments when shared political causes overshadowed theological differences.

Scholars of Islamic history often point out that sectarian identity has frequently been shaped as much by political context as by theology. Historian Juan Cole, who has written extensively on modern Middle Eastern politics, has argued that sectarian divides often intensify during geopolitical rivalries rather than emerging purely from doctrinal disagreements.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran was one such moment. Although it produced a Shia-led state, the revolution resonated across much of the Muslim world because it symbolised resistance to Western domination and authoritarian rule. Sunni movements and intellectuals in many countries expressed admiration for the overthrow of the Western-backed Shah.

Political scientist Vali Nasr has described the revolution as a turning point in the political imagination of the Muslim world, arguing that its message of resistance initially transcended sectarian boundaries before later geopolitical rivalries hardened sectarian identities.

However, that early unity fractured during the Iran–Iraq war of the 1980s, when Iran faced a coalition of regional and international powers backing Saddam Hussein’s invasion. The conflict cost hundreds of thousands of lives and became a profound catalyst for propelling sectarian narratives, as regional rivals increasingly framed the geopolitical struggle along rigid Sunni–Shia lines.

Another moment that transcended sectarian divisions came during the 2006 war in Lebanon. When Hezbollah fought Israeli forces that year, the resistance of the Lebanese group was celebrated widely across the Arab world, including in Sunni-majority societies.

Professor Akhtarul Wasey, an Islamic scholar who has long studied sectarian dynamics in South Asia, said the idea that Sunnis and Shias have always been politically divided is historically inaccurate.