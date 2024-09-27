ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Clipped Video of Jagan Mohan Reddy Shared to Claim He 'Threw Away' Temple Prasad

The original video shows him drinking a traditional dish called panchamrit offered by the priest.

The official social media accounts of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the governing party of Andhra Pradesh, shared a video of opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to claim that he threw away prasad offered to him at the temple.

The original video shows him drinking a traditional dish called panchamrit offered by the priest.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Google Lens/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This viral video has been clipped.

  • The original video shows him drinking Hindu traditional offering called panchamrit offered by the priest after puja.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a YouTube video shared by Shakti TV Live on 14 January 2024.

  • The video showed Reddy with his wife, YS Bharathi Reddy, celebrating Sankranti.

  • At 2:58 timestamp, the priest offers him charanamrit and he drinks it after which he revolves his hand around his head - as seen in the viral video.

  • So evidently, the part showing Reddy drinking the offering has been cropped out from the viral clip.

  • The same can be seen in this Live Stream at 13:03 timestamp from different angle.

  • The YSR Congress Party also took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny TDP's claim and criticised them for sharing an edited video.

Conclusion: A cropped video of Jagan Mohan Reddy is going viral to falsely claim that he rejected to drink prasad at the temple.

