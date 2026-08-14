Fact-Check: Italy Didn’t Issue a Statement Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks on Meloni

An image, purportedly carrying a statement issued by the Italian Embassy in New Delhi's X account, is being widely shared on social media.

What does it say?: This alleged statement by the Italian Embassy expressed "deep concern and strong disapproval regarding the derogatory remarks attributed to" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"India's internal political matters should not become a pretext for mocking or disrespecting the Prime Minister of Italy," it read.

The claim: Users have claimed that Gandhi 'brought India shame' after a fellow party member, Sanjay Dikshit, made remarks mentioning Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a recent event after Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether hugging people was a part of his foreign policy.