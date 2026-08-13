Old Video of PM Modi Interacting With Congress Leaders Shared as a Recent One

A video is being widely shared, claiming to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the wedding reception of MP Supriya Sule's daughter.
The official social media account of The Times of India also shared the video with a similar claim.
How did we find out?: We divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran reverse image searches on some of them using Google Lens and found several posts from May that shared the same visuals.
An Instagram user, Bureaucrats Magazine, shared the same video on with the caption "PM Narendra Modi enquired about the well-being of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi." (translated from Hindi to English)
Dynamite News Hindi shared the same video on with the caption, "PM Modi asks Priyanka Gandhi about her well-being, video goes viral. (translated from Hindi to English)
Vistaar News also shared the same video on .
We also found an Instagram post uploaded on which included the same visuals.
According to the caption, the video shows the 'Aashirwad Ceremony' of Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan's sons, Kartikey and Kunal.
We also observed that the clothes PM Modi was wearing in the visuals from the wedding reception do not match the ones he's wearing in the video shared with the claim.
Conclusion: The video is old and unrelated to the recent wedding of Supriya Sule's daughter.
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