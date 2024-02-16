ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Israel Shares Unrelated Clip of Refugee Camp in a Video About Aid for Gaza

The clip showing tents on an open ground is actually one of refugee camps for Ukrainians in Moldova.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
Social media accounts associated with Israel shared a video of relief materials and aid in the form of shelters, claiming it showed that Israel did not block aid to Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The claim: Sharing numbers for different forms of aid, the video was shared saying that Israel has continued to "facilitate the transfer of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza," as there was with Hamas, "not with the people of Hamas."

(Swipe to view all claims.)

  • This visual was shared by X account '@ILMissionVienna'.

    (Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But...?: The part of the video which shows several tents on an open ground has no connection to Israel or Palestine.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on screenshots showing different parts of the video.

  • While running the search on the last section of the video, which shows tents set up on an open ground, we came across the same visuals on stock image website iStockphoto.

  • The title and caption of this video mentioned that it showed camps set up for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

The clip showing tents on an open ground is actually one of refugee camps for Ukrainians in Moldova.

We found the same clip on istockphoto.

(Source: istockphoto/Screenshot)

  • The description of the image stated that the video was shot in Moldova and was uploaded to the website on 21 March 2022.

The clip showing tents on an open ground is actually one of refugee camps for Ukrainians in Moldova.

The video was shot in Moldova and was uploaded in 2022.

(Source: istockphoto/Altered by The Quint)

  • We found similar footage, shot from the top, on stock image website Shutterstock as well.

The clip showing tents on an open ground is actually one of refugee camps for Ukrainians in Moldova.

Shutterstock carried similar visuals of the refugee camp in Moldova.

(Source: Shutterstock/Screenshot)

  • A similar photograph was shared on the Moldovan website of the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).

Conclusion: Social media users, along with accounts affiliated with Israel, shared old and unrelated visuals to falsely depict relief shelters in Gaza.

Topics:  Israel   Gaza   Hamas 

