Israel Shares Unrelated Clip of Refugee Camp in a Video About Aid for Gaza

Social media accounts associated with Israel shared a video of relief materials and aid in the form of shelters, claiming it showed that Israel did not block aid to Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The claim: Sharing numbers for different forms of aid, the video was shared saying that Israel has continued to "facilitate the transfer of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza," as there was with Hamas, "not with the people of Hamas."
The video was shared with this caption by X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Israel at UN, Embassy of Israel to the United States, Israel's Consulate General in the US' midwest.
This visual was shared by X account '@ILMissionVienna'.
It dates back to March 2022 and shows tents set to shelter Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the Russia-Ukraine war in Moldova.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on screenshots showing different parts of the video.
While running the search on the last section of the video, which shows tents set up on an open ground, we came across the same visuals on stock image website iStockphoto.
The title and caption of this video mentioned that it showed camps set up for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.
The description of the image stated that the video was shot in Moldova and was uploaded to the website on 21 March 2022.
We found similar footage, shot from the top, on stock image website Shutterstock as well.
A similar photograph was shared on the Moldovan website of the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP).
Conclusion: Social media users, along with accounts affiliated with Israel, shared old and unrelated visuals to falsely depict relief shelters in Gaza.
