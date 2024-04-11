Old Image of Congress Rally in Wayanad Falsely Shared as Recent

Following Congress' prepoll rally on 3 April in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, an image allegedly from the rally has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) are also present.

Social media with users are sharing this image to claim that the rally witnessed "an ocean of green flags", accusing the Congress party of trying make India an "Islamic country".