Old Image of Congress Rally in Wayanad Falsely Shared as Recent

Following Congress' prepoll rally on 3 April in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, an image allegedly from the rally has gone viral on social media.
In the photo, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) are also present.
Social media with users are sharing this image to claim that the rally witnessed "an ocean of green flags", accusing the Congress party of trying make India an "Islamic country".
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on the viral image, we came across a report shared by The New Indian Express on 5 April 2019.
This article carried the same image and the caption stated that it was clicked during a roadshow in 2019 after Gandhi had filed his nomination papers in Wayanad for the Lok Sabha elections.
Recent rally: We also checked images from the recent rally and did not find any 'green-coloured' flags in the rally as claimed.
What are those flags in the old image?: Some claims tried to insinuate that the image shows 'Pakistani' flags.
However, this is not true.
We noticed the green-coloured flags shown in the viral photo closely and found out that these are the flags of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a state political party in Kerala.
The viral image shows IUML's flags.
