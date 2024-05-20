Old Images Shared as Recent Visuals From Iranian President’s Helicopter Crash

A set of four different images showing a plane crash is being shared to claim that it shows recent visuals from the helicopter crash of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
What have users said?: Those sharing the photographs have said, "Breaking: Many bodies of those died in Iran President Raisi helicopter crash have been burnt and cannot be identified."
What is the truth?: The viral claim is misleading. Three of these images could be traced back to 2020 and reportedly shows a two-seater plane crashing in Salman Shahr, Iran.
How did we find that out?: On performing a reverse image search on one of the images using Google Lens, we found that similar visuals on an X handle named '@Iranian_RCS'.
The image showed the plane with the same number '1136', which was also seen in the viral image.
The post carried the second image as well that showed a man wearing a mask standing at the crash site.
It was published on 22 April 2020 and its caption mentioned that a airplane flying from Bisheh Koila to Tehran crashed around Salman Shahr.
The tragic incident led to the death of the pilot and co-pilot.
News reports: A report published in an Iranian news agency named Isna said that a plane recently crashed in Salman Shahr area, which resulted in the death of two people.
According to the spokesperson of the police force, the tragic incident happened during a law enforcement operation due to adverse weather conditions.
Another online portal called 'Mizan Online' showed different visuals from the crash site of the plane numbered '1136'.
Team WebQoof could not independently verify the third image seen in the viral post.
Conclusion: These images are old and unrelated to the recent helicopter crash of Iranian President.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)