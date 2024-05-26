Old Image Shared as Recent Visual From Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s Funeral

An image of a massive crowd gathered on the streets is being shared on social media platforms as a recent visual from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's funeral procession.
What do viral posts say?: Social media users have shared the image with a caption that said, "West says Raisi was unpopular in Iran. I saw millions of people at his funeral."
Is this claim true?: No, the image dates back to January 2020 and shows the funeral procession of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search on the image and found the same visual published in a news report by Tasnim News.
The report mentioned that thousand of Iranians walked towards Tehran University to participate in the funeral ceremony of Soleimani and fellow martyrs.
People were seen raising images of Soleimani and Iranian flags. Additionally, banners with text "Death to America" were also spotted during the procession.
Other sources: The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), too, shared the same image in a report that talked about the funeral procession in Mashhad to bid farewell to Soleimani.
Similar visuals were also available on stock image website named 'Shutterstock' that were uploaded on 5 January 2020.
About Raisi's funeral: As per British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Iranian President Raisi was buried in Mashhad, four days after he died in a helicopter crash.
The report said that large crowds gathered in one of the north-eastern city's main streets.
Conclusion: It is clear that this image is old and is unrelated to Iranian President Raisi's death.
