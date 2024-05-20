Image From 2022 Shared To Falsely Claim Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Is Alive

Amid confirmed reports of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death, an image is being shared on social media platforms as an evidence to prove that the leader is actually alive.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named 'Neha Naqvi' shared the picture saying, "Bad news for Zionists. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is safe."
Are these claims true?: No, the image could be traced back to at least July 2022 and is being shared with a misleading context on the internet.
What led us to the truth?: To find out more details about the image, we performed a reverse image search on it using different browsers.
A TinEye search directed us to same image published on stock image website 'Alamy'.
The picture was shared on 30 July 2022, and its location was identified as Tehran, Iran.
Its caption said, "A handout picture made available by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) shows Iranian President EBRAHIM RAISI visiting Firuzkuh after floods, Iran, 30 July 2022. According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society quoting local officials, at least 56 people have died and 18 are missing in recent floods in most cities of Iran."
News reports: According to France24, President Raisi had visited flood-affected areas in the Firouzkouh region. The report said that severe damage occurred because of a mountain landslide, which resulted in the death of 14 lives.
Conclusion: It is clear that Raisi's image is old and being shared in a misleading context.
