No, This Video Does Not Show Iran Recently Destroying Israeli Aircraft

A video, which shows rockets being fired towards a jet following which it falls on the ground and explodes, is going viral with users linking it to recent Iran-Israel conflict.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "BREAKING: IRANIAN NTI AIR CAPABILITIES SEEN DESTROYING THE FIRST ISRAELI F-35 IN HISTORY OVER ISFAHAN (sic)."
The post had garnered over two lakh views on the platform at the time of writing this report.
More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.
What is the truth?: Neither is this video real nor is it related to the recent Iran-Israel conflict. It actually dates back to July 2023 and shows a video simulation created using 'Arma 3'.
What led us to the truth?: When we performed a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, it led us to a verified YouTube channel named 'Compared Comparison'.
On going through the channel, we found that the same video was published on 28 June 2023.
Its title said, "Fighter Jet explodes after C-RAM System Hits Engine - Military Simulation - ArmA 3 #shorts."
Its description mentioned, "This Video is an created Simulation in ArmA3!."
About the YouTube channel: We checked the details about the channel and found that it regularly shares such simulated videos, which are made using Arma 3 and Digital Combat Simulator World.
Conclusion: It is evident that a simulated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Iran destroying Israeli aircraft.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)