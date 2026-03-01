Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Recent Iran Strikes on Dubai? No!

How do we know?: We ran a reverse image search on one frame of the video, which led us to a video shared on which was shared without context.
We also came across another social media post on Facebook, where one user had shared the same video on 2 October 2024.
While The Quint was not able to independently verify the context or location of the video, it is evident that it is not from the recent Iran strikes on Dubai.
Iran struck US military bases across the Gulf Arab states, including those in Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Qatar, and Kurdistan in Iraq, reports noted.
The Dubai Airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel were reportedly damaged in the strike.
The strikes followed attacks on Iran by Israel and the US, which killed their Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In India, people in Srinagar took to the streets to mourn Khamenei's death.
The Quint had previously debunked a claim surrounding the same video in 2025, when it was first shared as a video of Iran attacking Israel's Tel Aviv.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of Iran attacking Dubai.
