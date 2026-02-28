US-Iran Conflict: One Death Reported In Abu Dhabi, Explosions Heard In Dubai

One person was reportedly killed in Abu Dhabi after missile debris fell on a residential area on 28 February 2026. The incident occurred amid a series of explosions reported across several Middle Eastern cities, including Dubai, following escalating military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have heightened security measures in response to the regional conflict.
According to Siasat, the fatality in Abu Dhabi was confirmed by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), which reported that missile fragments landed in a residential area. The identity of the victim and further details about the extent of the damage were not immediately disclosed by officials.
“One person has been killed after missile fragments fell on a residential area in Abu Dhabi, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). Authorities said the incident occurred amid the ongoing regional escalation.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, loud explosions were heard in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on the same day. Witnesses in Abu Dhabi described hearing multiple booms in rapid succession, which caused windows to vibrate. In Dubai, a loud bang was also reported, though the specific cause was not immediately clear.
According to reports, that the incident in Abu Dhabi marked the first known fatality in Iran’s counteroffensive following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.
The escalation led to widespread alerts and the closure of airspace in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates.
In addition to the fatality, analysis showed that the UAE had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond to the attacks. Residents in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai reported hearing explosions, and the UAE’s Ministry of Interior stated that all necessary precautionary measures had been taken to ensure public safety.
Indian nationals in the UAE were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant as advisories were issued by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai. Emergency contact numbers were shared for those needing assistance, and citizens were urged to follow official safety guidelines.
Explosions were also reported in other regional hubs, including Riyadh and Doha, with further escalation leading to the targeting of US military bases in the Middle East. The situation prompted several countries to close or restrict their airspace and issue security alerts for residents and foreign nationals.
The UAE’s Ministry of Interior said it is closely monitoring regional developments and has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure public safety. In a statement, the ministry said it remains at the highest level of readiness in coordination with relevant authorities.
Flight operations across the Middle East were disrupted, with several international airlines suspending or rerouting flights as disruptions continued due to the evolving security situation. The UAE authorities urged residents to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading unverified reports.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.