Fact-Check: Old Clip of KCR on Burj Khalifa Viral as Recent Birthday Tribute

Following former Chief Minister of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR )'s birthday on 17 February, a video is being shared on social media claiming that the Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcased the politician's image along with the phrases “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Hind” to celebrate the occasion.
Those claiming noted that KCR was honoured at this level in Dubai.
What we found: We performed a keyword search to verify if any display was arranged at the Burj Khalifa for KCR’s 2026 birthday.
We found no credible videos or official statements suggesting that such an incident happened this February.
This led us to divide the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
Team WebQoof found the same visuals from October 2021 uploaded by NTV Telugu on their official YouTube channel.
Other news outlets such as V5 News and T News Telugu also shared the same visuals on their official YouTube channels in October 2021.
Additionally, a report by the Indian Express from October 2021 noted that the Burj Khalifa was lit up to celebrate Telangana’s floral festival, Bathukamma.
The exhibition featured pictures of KCR along with phrases like 'Jai Hind,' 'Jai Telangana,' and 'Jai KCR,' as part of a campaign by K Kavitha and her group, Telangana Jagruthi.
The event aimed to showcase Telangana’s cultural heritage worldwide and was broadcasted live on social media.
Conclusion: The viral video showing KCR's image on the Burj Khalifa is old from 2021 and not a recent incident.
