Old Satirical Video Falsely Shared as Broadcast of 2024 Paris Olympics in Iran

A video of a compilation of videos showing censored versions of women participating in athletics competitions is going viral on social media to claim that this is how 2024 Paris Olympics was broadcasted in Iran.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google, which led us to a YouTube video shared by 'TheONTENTV' on 19 July 2013.
The viral video starts at 2:07 timestamp and shows the same censor pattern on the clips of athletes.
The whole video is satire made in response to some Iranian politicians who made statements against women watching and participating in sports.
We have contacted the people seen in the video, namely Saman Arbabi, an Iranian journalist, and Arash Sobhani, an Iranian television host.
The story will be updated once we get a reply from them.
Additionally, the viral video shows Chaunte LOWE from Team USA participating in the women's High Jump at the AVIVA 2012 London Grand Prix. The video of the hurdles race was from the 400-Meter Hurdles for women during the IAAF World Junior Championships at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Conclusion: An old satirical video is going viral online to claim that Iran censors women athletes on 2024 Paris Olympics broadcast.
