Indian ‘Spying Quadcopter’ Shot Down by Nepal Army? Fake Alert!

The image was shared on Twitter by a handle with username Irmak Idoya with a claim that the Indian quadcopter had intruded 90 meters into the Nepalese territory before it was shot down by the Nepal army.

“Nepal Army shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Darkachua along India Nepal border. It Had intruded 90 meters in Nepal side of India-Nepal border (sic),” the claim read.

The image is also going viral on Facebook with the same misleading claim.