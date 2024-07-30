ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Photo Doesn't Show Indian Official Attending Bangladesh's Security Meeting

The photo shows Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladesh's PM.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A photo showing Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attending a meeting with eight others is going viral on social media to claim that an 'Indian High Commissioner' also attended Bangladesh's security meeting.

This comes after the massive student agitation that the country witnessed over the issue of reservation in government jobs.

The photo shows Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladesh's PM.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The photo shows Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladesh's PM.

  • It does not include any Indian official.

Also Read

Rally in Viral Video Not Part of Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Protests by Students

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google and this led us to a Facebook post shared by the official account of Bangladesh Awami League.

  • This was shared on 21 July, and the post includes three images of the same meeting from different angles.

  • The caption stated that it shows the PM with the Security Advisor, three forces Chiefs, Cabinet Secretary, and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces discussing the security situation in Bangladesh.

  • Taking a cue, we looking for relevant images for the ones mentioned in the caption and identified the person circled in the viral photo as Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladesh's PM.

  • Siddique, a retired major general of the Bangladesh Army, was appointed as the Prime Minister's adviser in 2009.

  • We found a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he posed with Siddique.

  • We compared the two images and could confirm that they are the same.

  • We also found Siddique's photographs on Alamy and UN News's websites, and they match the viral photo.

The photo shows Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladesh's PM.

This person named Tarique Ahmed Siddique has been misidentified in the viral claim.

(Source: The Quint)

  • We also found out Pranay Verma is the High Commissioner to Bangladesh from India, who does not physically resemble Siddique from the viral picture.

The photo shows Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Security Advisor to Bangladesh's PM.

Comparison between Verma and Siddique.

(Source: The Quint)

Conclusion: A Bangladeshi official being a part of Bangladesh's security meeting was misidentified as an Indian official.

Also Read

Clip of Imam Being Detained by Police in Bangladesh Shared With Misleading Claim

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Bangladesh   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×