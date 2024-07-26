Moreover, the lack of a genuine popular mandate – Hasina was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term in January in a farcical election boycotted by most of Bangladesh’s opposition parties – has forced her to tighten her grip on society. And few within the ruling party’s cabinet can act as honest brokers to rebuild trust and repair relationships with protesters. Some believe that, by resorting to brutal repression, the government may have exhausted its options to remain in power.

All of this suggests that the current protest movement could become a critical turning point for Bangladesh, precipitating a return to electoral democracy. This would help the country’s cause as it prepares to graduate from “least developed country” status in 2026.

However, as the 2011 Arab Spring showed, mass uprisings against authoritarian leaders are not always successful, and failed revolutions can lead to more repression and political unrest. A destabilised Bangladesh may have several important regional implications: it could complicate ongoing efforts to settle the Rohingya humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, push Bangladesh closer to China, and hinder India’s trade with its landlocked northeast states.

Bangladesh has a rich history of youth protests, which played a crucial role in laying the foundation for the country’s independence in 1971. The current round of mass demonstrations shows that young Bangladeshis could, once again, help the country chart a democratic course and achieve sustainable economic growth.

(M Niaz Asadullah, Head of the Southeast Asia cluster of the Global Labour Organisation, is a visiting professor of economics at the University of Reading and a professorial fellow at North South University in Bangladesh.)

(This commentary originally appeared in Project Syndicate and has been republished in collaboration with The Quint. Read the original piece here.)