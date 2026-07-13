AI-Generated Image Shared To Show an India-Pakistan 'Partition Agreement'

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing the image.
There have been several agreements between the two countries since the partition, but the agreement in the claim does not resemble them.
Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector, which flagged the image as AI-generated.
We ran the image through Sightengine, which also flagged it as an AI-generated image.
Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.
We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that the image contains signals indicating that all or part of the content was edited or generated with AI.
The oldest post we could find that shared the image has an AI tag, which indicates the content was AI-generated.
Conclusion: The image does not show an actual agreement between India and Pakistan, as it has been AI-generated.
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