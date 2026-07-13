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AI-Generated Image Shared To Show an India-Pakistan 'Partition Agreement'

We found out that the image is AI-generated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image is being shared on the internet claiming to show the agreement between India and Pakistan that they signed during the partition in 1947.

  • The agreement in the image lists the terms that both parties purportedly agreed to follow.

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the image does not show an actual agreement between India and Pakistan, as it has been AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image using Google Lens and could not find any credible sources sharing the image.

  • There have been several agreements between the two countries since the partition, but the agreement in the claim does not resemble them.

  • Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector, which flagged the image as AI-generated.

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, which also flagged it as an AI-generated image.

  • Upon close observation, the watermark for Gemini, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot, is visible.

  • We ran the image through SynthID, which concluded that the image contains signals indicating that all or part of the content was edited or generated with AI.

  • The oldest post we could find that shared the image has an AI tag, which indicates the content was AI-generated.

Conclusion: The image does not show an actual agreement between India and Pakistan, as it has been AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Partition   India Pakistan   Webqoof 

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