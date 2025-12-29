From Ban to ‘Passive Participation’: Inside the Army’s New Social Media Policy

Last week, the Indian Army amended its social media policy of July 2020, thereby allowing ‘passive participation’. Back then, in wake of cases of Pakistani Intelligence Operatives eliciting information by impersonating officers of the Indian Armed Forces or bureaucracy, and of ‘honey-trapping’, the Indian Army, citing the need to thwart security breaches and data leaks, had directed all personnel to delete their Facebook and Instagram accounts, and prohibited the use of 89 mobile applications, including 59 with links to China.

It also authorised officers to ensure compliance while stipulating disciplinary actions for violations. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) empowered the Army to directly issue notices to social media platforms for redacting content that was deemed sensitive or in violation of the policy. This policy was challenged, but the Delhi High Court, cognising the potential security risks, had upheld the Army’s ban. Incidentally, in 2015, the Indian Army had engaged IBM to carry out a sentiment analysis, and the MoD had recommended against a ban on social media.